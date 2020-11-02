Rohit Sharma holds the record of most double centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Indian opener has three double hundreds against his name. The first of his three big knocks came against Australia on this very day back in 2013 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At that time, Rohit became only the third batsman to score a double century in ODIs when he joined compatriots Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Rohit Sharma's Medical Report Says He Could Be in Danger of Injuring Himself Again, Says Ravi Shastri.

Since then, Rohit has smashed two more double hundreds, both against Sri Lanka. While he hit 264- the highest score by a batsman in ODIs- in 2014 in Kolkata, in 2017 he slammed unbeaten 208 in Mohali. Meanwhile, #Hitman, as Rohit is fondly called, became one of the trending topics on Twitter as the netizens recalled his mammoth knock. Here are some of the tweets: Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Rohit is Getting Better and Will Be Back Soon, Assures Mumbai Indians Stand-in Captain Kieron Pollard.

On This Day

#OnThisDay in 2013, @ImRo45 smashed his first double century in the ODIs against Australia 👊🔝 A splendid knock that included 12 fours and 16 sixes 💥💥#TeamIndia Watch that sensational innings 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2020

Hitman for a Reason

On this day hitman scored his first double century against Australia..🔥🔥👑 #Hitman@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ox68MNAV5u — Anurag Balasaheb Khodaskar (@anuragkhodaskar) November 2, 2020

Record Maker

Rightly

#Hitman Today in 2013 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Scored his first Double Century in ODI Cricket. 209 Vs Australia 🔥🔥 The Beginning of HITMAN Era. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Q2q0JDuoGQ — Sahil (@Sahil84787388) November 2, 2020

Hitman!!!

Highest ODI Score By An Indian In AUS : @ImRo45 - 171* Highest ODI Score By An Indian vs AUS : @ImRo45 - 209* Most ODI Centuries vs AUS in AUS : @ImRo45 : 4 If Rohit Sharma Missing AUS Tour Due Hamstring Injury . surely it's Big Loss For India .#Master #Hitman #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/CYyxKgyJ2m — Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) November 2, 2020

Rohit’s innings was laced with 12 fours and 16 sixes as he faced 158 balls. The right-handed batsman was dismissed in the 50th over and India ended up scoring 383 for six. Australia in response managed 326 and were bowled out in 45.1 overs.

