This Day, That Year: When Shikhar Dhawan’s Unbeaten 97 Guided Delhi Capitals to Victory Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: IANS)

The start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is under dark clouds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the cricket fans must be badly missing the action in the T20 extravaganza. Nevertheless, in the meantime, we can look at some fantastic matches from the previous editions of the gala tournament. Here in this article, we'll look back at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match from IPL 2019 which was played on exact this day (April 12). In the high-scoring thriller, both the sides look in the contest for the most part of the game. However, riding on Shikhar Dhawan's highest Test score guided Delhi over the line. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Motivational Video for Young Budding Cricketers.

Earlier in the game, Shreyas Iyer won the toss at the Eden Gardens and decided to bowl. The decision looked impeccable as Ishant Sharma dismissed opener Joe Denly for a golden duck. However, youngster Shubman Gill showcased his skills with the bat and gathered runs at a rapid pace. He scored a scintillating half-century and KKR looked well on top. Adding salt on Delhi's wounds, Andre Russell played a breathtaking cameo and scored 45 off 21 deliveries. As a result, the Dinesh Karthik-led side piled up 178/7 and gave Delhi a mountain to climb.

While chasing the target, Prithvi Shaw smashed two massive sixes early in the innings but was dismissed while trying to up the ante. However, his partner-in-crime Shikhar Dhawan looked in great form as he didn't put a foot wrong. He was accompanied by the swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and together the duo added 105 runs for the third wicket which defined the match.

Pant was dismissed just before the conclusion of the game. However, Colin Ingram played some good shots while coming at five and ensured his side's victory. Shikhar Dhawan, who looked all set to pile up his maiden IPL ton, remained unbeaten on 97 and helped his side register a seven-wicket victory. He was also adjudged Man of the Match for his efforts.