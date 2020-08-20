Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on Jamaica Tallwahs (JAM) in match six of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. TKR vs JAM clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on August 21, 2020 (early Friday morning). Both teams won their opening games of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs in CPL 2020, can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Trinbago Knight Riders played on the opening day of the new season and courtesy of Sunil Narine’s brilliant display defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in a rain-marred match. The West Indian all-rounder took two wickets and then scored a sensational half-century to take his side to a four-wicket win. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Jamaica Tallwahs, on the other hand, defeated St Lucia Zouks in a dominating display as they won by five wickets. Brilliant batting performances from Glenn Phillips and Asif Ali saw the Rovman Powell-led side easily chase down 160 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Chadwick Walton (JAM) and Tim Siefert (TKR) must be your keepers for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Lendl Simmons (TKR), Rovman Powell (JAM) and Glenn Phillips (JAM) must be your batsmen for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR) and Carlos Brathwaite (JAM) can be picked as the all-rounders.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (JAM), Fawad Ahmed (TKR) and Sandeep Lamichane (JAM) can be picked as your bowlers.

Sunil Narine (TKR) must be named as your skipper while Carlos Brathwaite (JAM) can be picked as your vice-captain for this game.

