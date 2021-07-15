The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2021) will be the fifth installment of the competition following the league’s establishment in 2016. The last year’s edition was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, TNPL 2021 is scheduled to be played from July 19, 2021, to August 15, 2021, with all matches taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai behind closed doors. Meanwhile, fans searching for TNPL 2021 Schedule, venue details and timings in IST cam scroll down below. TNPL 2021 Schedule PDF Download For Free.
Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions and are the only team to win the competition two times. Meanwhile, Tuti Patriots and Siechem Madurai Panthers have won one edition each. Many star players who have been a regular feature at the tournament such as Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar will be unavailable due to international commitments.
TNPL 2021 Schedule, Venue and Fixtures
|Match No
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|July 19
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2
|July 20
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|3
|July 21
|Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|4
|July 22
|Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|5
|July 23
|Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|6
|July 24
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|7
|July 24
|iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs
Salem Spartans
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|8
|July 25
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|9
|July 25
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|10
|July 26
|Nellai Royal Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|11
|July 27
|Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|12
|July 28
|Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|13
|July 28
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|14
|July 29
|Ruby Trichy Warriors vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|15
|July 30
|Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|16
|July 31
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|17
|July 31
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|18
|August 1
|Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|19
|August 1
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|20
|August 2
|iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|21
|August 3
|Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|22
|August 4
|Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|23
|August 5
|Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|24
|August 6
|Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|25
|August 7
|iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|26
|August 7
|Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|27
|August 8
|LYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings
|03:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|28
|August 8
|Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|29
|August 10
|Qualifier 1
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|30
|August 11
|Eliminator
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|31
|August 13
|Qualifier 2
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|32
|August 15
|Final
|07:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
There are eight franchises competing in the league. The franchises are named after a district it is representing in the state. Each team can have a maximum of 22 players that includes two outstation players. In 2020, two of the franchises changed their names and bases – VB Kanchee Veerans now renamed as Nellai Royal Kings.
