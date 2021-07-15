The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2021) will be the fifth installment of the competition following the league’s establishment in 2016. The last year’s edition was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, TNPL 2021 is scheduled to be played from July 19, 2021, to August 15, 2021, with all matches taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai behind closed doors. Meanwhile, fans searching for TNPL 2021 Schedule, venue details and timings in IST cam scroll down below. TNPL 2021 Schedule PDF Download For Free.

Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions and are the only team to win the competition two times. Meanwhile, Tuti Patriots and Siechem Madurai Panthers have won one edition each. Many star players who have been a regular feature at the tournament such as Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar will be unavailable due to international commitments.

TNPL 2021 Schedule, Venue and Fixtures

Match No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 July 19 LYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 2 July 20 Chepauk Super Gillies vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 3 July 21 Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 July 22 Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 5 July 23 Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 6 July 24 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 7 July 24 iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 8 July 25 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 9 July 25 LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 10 July 26 Nellai Royal Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 11 July 27 Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 12 July 28 Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 13 July 28 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 14 July 29 Ruby Trichy Warriors vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 15 July 30 Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 16 July 31 LYCA Kovai Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 17 July 31 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 18 August 1 Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 19 August 1 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 20 August 2 iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 21 August 3 Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 22 August 4 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 23 August 5 Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 24 August 6 Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 25 August 7 iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 26 August 7 Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 27 August 8 LYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings 03:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 28 August 8 Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 29 August 10 Qualifier 1 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 30 August 11 Eliminator 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 31 August 13 Qualifier 2 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium 32 August 15 Final 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium

There are eight franchises competing in the league. The franchises are named after a district it is representing in the state. Each team can have a maximum of 22 players that includes two outstation players. In 2020, two of the franchises changed their names and bases – VB Kanchee Veerans now renamed as Nellai Royal Kings.

