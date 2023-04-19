We are done with 25 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. By now every team has played five matches each and the race for a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs is about to get intense. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, SRH vs MI highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. ‘Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!’ Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Son Arjun Tendulkar Scalps His Maiden Wicket in the Indian Premier League.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 19

Rajasthan Royals return to their original home venue as they host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The RR vs LSG is a clash of table-toppers and the match takes place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights

Former champions Mumbai Indians have started to show the consistency they are known for after losing initial matches. MI registered their third consecutive win in IPL 2023 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side now have three wins out of five games. Batting first, MI posted 192 on board after Cameron Green’s unbeaten 64 off just 40 balls. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 178 and fell short of the target by 14 runs. SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma Reaches New Milestone As Mumbai Indians Bag Clinical Victory.

IPL 2023 Points Table

With three back-to-back wins, Mumbai Indians have made their way up to the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the team standings. Delhi Capitals remain the only team without a win in the IPL 2023 thus far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).