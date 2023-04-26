We have completed 35 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. We are now nearing the halfway stage of the tournament with all the teams having played seven matches each. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, GT vs MI match highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023: It's Great to Have Him, Rashid Khan Lauds Noor Ahmad After Latter's Exploits Against Mumbai Indians.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 26

Two famous teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders take on each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match takes place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights

In a clash of new rivals, Gujarat Titans prevailed against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans posted 207 in their allotted 20 overs and then restricted Mumbai Indians to 152/9 in 20 overs. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad returned with figures of 3/37. GT vs MI IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Mumbai Indians Suffer Biggest Defeat Since 2017 in Terms of Runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table

The win against Mumbai Indians has put Gujarat Titans in the second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. GT now have five wins from seven matches under their belt and are at par with table toppers CSK’s ten points.

