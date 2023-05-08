After 52 matches, we are yet to get the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The matches have been close thus far with all ten teams still in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs. However, some are better placed than the rest. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, RR vs SRH highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 08

In the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 53, Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. It is an important fixture for both KKR and PBKS.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

In a high-scoring close encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball and that denied Royals a win. Abdul Samad then smashed the bowler for a six down the ground to complete the chase of 215 runs. For the Royals, Jos Buttler smashed 95 off just 59 balls. IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma’s No-Ball Denies Rajasthan Royals Win, Abdul Samad Smashes Bowler for a Match-Winning Six As SRH Emerge Victorious; Fans React.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad have jumped up to the ninth spot. RR, on the other hand, continue to be in fourth spot despite the defeat. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings occupy the top two spots, respectively followed by Lucknow Super Giants.

