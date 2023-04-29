Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already crossed the halfway stage of the league phase. All ten teams still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs and every day we are seeing changes on the points table. Meanwhile, read more to find out today's IPL schedule and highlights of the PBKS vs LSG match. You can also take a look at the updated points table and team standings of IPL 2023. 'No Context' Lucknow Super Giants Troll Liam Livingstone With Lagaan Reference After English Cricketer Touches Boundary Rope While Taking Catch.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 29

Two matches are scheduled to take place in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. In the first game, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Then, Delhi Capitals will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the day. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST and will take place in Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights

Lucknow Super Giants registered a 56-run victory over Punjab Kings in their latest IPL 2023 match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Batting first Lucknow put up a huge total of 257-5 in their 20 overs. This is the second-highest total in the history of IPL. In reply, Punjab were bowled out for 201 runs. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Run-Fest in Mohali Sees Lucknow Super Giants Clinch Emphatic Victory Over Punjab Kings.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their big victory over Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants are currently the 2nd place in the IPL 2023 points table. Rajasthan Royals still remain at the pole position. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are in the 3rd and 4th place. Despite the defeat, Punjab will stay at the 6th place.

