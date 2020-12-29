Australian cricketer Travis Head will celebrate his 27th birthday on December 19, 2020 (Tuesday). The Adelaide-born cricketer made his debut for the national side in 2016 and since then has been one of the regular features in the squad. The left-handed batsman has been a consistent performer for Australia in the longest format so on his birthday, we take look at some of Travis Head’s best knocks in Test cricket.

Travis Head, at the start of his career, was a white-ball specialist, but in recent years has moulded himself as one of the best Test batsmen for the national side. In 18 games in the longest format, Head has scored over 100 runs at an average of 40.66 which included two centuries and seven half-centuries. He was also a co vice-captain of the Australian national team in Tests from January 2019 to November 2020.

114 vs New Zealand, 2019

Travis Head’s brilliant knock in the first innings of Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test in 2019 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, set the hosts on their way to victory. Riding on Head’s century, Australia won the game by 247 runs

161 vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Travis Head was brilliant in the game as he and Usman Khwaja took the game away from Sri Lanka in the very first innings. Head scored his career-best 161 runs against the Lankans, helping Australia to a massive win of 366 runs at the Manuka Oval Stadium in February.

72 vs Pakistan, 2018

Not many players on their debut can save their team from a loss, but it is exactly what Travis Head did. In his very first game for Australia in Tests, the left-handed batsmen along with Tim Paine and Usman Khwaja spearheaded the team’s great escape as they held off Pakistan seeing off a total of 140 overs of relentless attack in Dubai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).