Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was adjudged LBW (Leg Before Wicket) on his return to Test cricket on day one of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli was dismissed for a four-ball duck off Ajaz Patel’s bowling. After being trapped in front of the wickets, Kohli opted for DRS (Decision Review System). However, third umpire upheld the on-field umpire’s decision and thus Indian skipper was given out. Third umpire took time to give his decision as it appeared that the ball hit the bat and pad at the same time. But there was no conclusive evidence that ball hit the bat first and thus third umpire stuck with on-field umpire. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

However, it didn’t apparently go well with the Indian fans and some of them felt that there was clear evidence that the ball hit the bat first. Kohli even questioned the decision and before marching towards dressing room he had a word with another umpire Nitin Menon. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Wasn’t conclusive? Really? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 3, 2021

Unlucky?

Unlucky Virat Kohli, he dismissed for a duck, umpires call was vital in this decision.#INDvsNZ #Cricket22 pic.twitter.com/86IXInY6Cf — Santosh Gangwar (@21SantoshG) December 3, 2021

Kohli Unhappy

Captain Kohli has also been dismissed, to give Ajaz his third wicket 😔 🇮🇳: 80/3 pic.twitter.com/iVXFmgL2fu — Adnan Khan (@AdnanKh23459517) December 3, 2021

Conclusive Enough Perhaps

Pretty clearly taking the edge and change in direction of the ball. Just that the third umpire was too nervous to take the right decision. Said enough he forgot to check ball tracking. pic.twitter.com/AS77aO2mtQ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 3, 2021

Hapless

Virat kohli laughing on Umpire wrost decision 😂😅 Vry bad decision from umpire 👎😠 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/uVhwmlDyRb — Shamsi (MSH) (@ShamsiHaidri) December 3, 2021

Indian lost some momentum after Ajaz Patel struck thrice in his two overs. He first separated the opening pair by removing Shubman Gill and then accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in same over. Both Pujara and Kohli were dismissed for ducks.

The openers added 80 runs before Ajaz wreaked havoc. No play was possible in the first session after wet outfield delayed the toss and start. India eventually won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Kohli was back in the side while New Zealand are without Kane Williamson. Tom Latham is captaining the visitors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).