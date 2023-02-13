After humongous success in Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI finally launched a franchise league for women's cricketers. All five franchises ( Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow) have been already announced. Capri Global bought the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. The Lucknow will be called UP Warriorz. They had a aggressive and controlled auction with the eleven locked in midway into the auction. They spent their entire purse in the auction but didn't fill the entire sqaud limit. They secured the services of 16 players including 6 overseas and 10 Indian players.

UP Warriorz have signed Jon Lewis as their head coach. Lewis is also currently serving as the head coach of the England national team. meanwhile, former Indian player Anju Jain has been unveiled as the assistant coach. Ashley Nofke meanwhile will be the bowling coach and Lisa Sthalekar will serve as the team's mentor.

UP Warriorz Full Squad for WPL 2023:

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Soppadhandi Yashashri, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Laxmi Yadav, Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh.

UP Warriorz gradually eased into the auction and distributed their budget evenly over the bases that need to covered. Securing a senior Indian cricketer in Deepti Sharma was a good start and then eventually they added value additions to both local and overseas departments. It looked like they did their homework and will wait for the season to start and perform on the field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).