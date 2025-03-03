WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Gujarat Giants are bottom of the points table in the Women’s Premier League standings, and they will be keen to move upwards, when they take on UP Warriorz this evening. The Giants have 4 points from 5 matches played. They, however, head into this fixture on the back of a victory over the defending champions Royal Challengers, which should give them a lot of confidence. Opponent UP Warriorz on the other hand are third and saw their two-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to the Mumbai Indians. UP Warriorz versus Gujarat Titans will be streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. UPW-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women's T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Grace Harris opened the innings for the Gujarat Giants in the last game and scored a crucial quickfire 45. She, alongside Vrinda Dinesh, will be leading the batting efforts for the side. Skipper Deepti Sharma will be the lynchpin in the middle-order with her ability to score quick runs. Sophie Ecclestone and Chinelle Henry should pick up the wickets for the team in the powerplay.

Ashleigh Gardner scored a crucial fifty for Gujarat Giants in their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Although the target was not sleep, she came in at a crucial juncture in the innings. Both Tanuja Kumar and Deandra Dottin were amongst the wickets in the last game and should be confident heading into this clash. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Retain Top Spot, Qualify For Play-Off After Dominant Nine-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When is UPW-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 on Monday, March 3. The UPW-W vs GG-W match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UPW-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UPW-W vs GG-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the UPW-W vs GG-W match on the JioHotstar app and website, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat Giants will feel they have the momentum with them and secure a key win here.

