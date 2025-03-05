UPW-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: UP Warriorz, currently placed at the bottom of the table are set to lock horns with WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians in the 16th game of the Women's Premier League Season 3. The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 game is the sixth game for MI-W and the seventh for UPW-W in the present league. The UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on March 6 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz, playing at their home ground must be looking to return to winning ways as further losses will diminish their hopes for a play-off spot. Mumbai Indians suffered a big defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game after three consecutive wins. They too should target a win at any cost as full points from the match would help them climb to the second spot in the points table. In the last meet between the two sides, Mumbai Indians earned a massive eight-wicket win, that too with three overs to spare. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Praises Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘A Big Player Always Steps Up in Crucial Matches; She Did Just That’.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia (MI-W)

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W)

All-Rounders: Grace Harris (UPW-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Kranti Goud (UPW-W), Shabnim Ismail (MI-W)

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Hayley Matthews (vc) RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Chinelle Henry (UPW-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Kranti Goud (UPW-W), Shabnim Ismail (MI-W)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).