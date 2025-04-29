Mumbai, April 29: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's memorable 101 from 38 deliveries saw a handful of records being rewritten during the high-octane clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League. During Rajasthan's pursuit of a daunting 210-run target, Suryavanshi cleared the way for Rajasthan's success with his relentless onslaught. With his unwavering spirit and grit, he turned the entire affair one-sided and steered Rajasthan to an 8-wicket triumph. During his splendid display, he toppled various records; here is a look at them. IPL 2025: Varun Aaron Outlines Reason Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Ability To Generate Power for Sixes.

Fastest IPL Hundred by an Indian

The 14-year-old's splendid 100 from a mere 35 deliveries is the fastest IPL century by an Indian, bettering Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians (MI) back in 2010. Before Suryavanshi's blitzkrieg, Pathan's effort was also the fastest IPL ton for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Second Fastest Century in IPL History

Suryavanshi blazed his way to the three-digit mark in a mere 35 deliveries, which stands as the second-fastest after 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Youngest to Score a Century in T20 Cricket

At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket, dethroning Vijay Zol, aged 18 years and 118 days, when he scored 109 against Mumbai in 2013.

Highest Proportion of Runs Through Boundaries in Men's T20s

The percentage of Suryavanshi's score that came through boundaries was 93.06 per cent. Out of his 101 runs, 94 came from boundaries which is the highest proportion of runs during a century to have come through boundaries in men's T20s. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2025 Match 47?.

Joint Highest Sixes by an Indian in an Innings

Suryavanshi struck 11 sixes during his innings, which is the joint-highest by an Indian in an IPL innings alongside Murali Vijay. The former Indian opener struck 11 during his 127 against RR in 2010. However, Suryavanshi's 11 sixes in an innings is the highest by a batter for Rajasthan, surpassing skipper Sanju Samson's tally of 10 against RCB in 2018.