RCB Funny Memes Go Viral as IPL 2020 Gets Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Netizens Troll Virat Kohli-Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Real Hard!

RCB Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the lockdown in India getting further extended to May 3 amid the COVID-19, BCCI has postponed the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely. With this, fans are unlikely to witness the action in T20 extravaganza and they expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Along with this, however, several netizens also trolled the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with funny memes, saying that they will not lose the 13th season of the gala tournament. The Bangalore-based side is one of the three teams who haven’t lifted the trophy even once despite having a star-studded side and thus, they get trolled every season for their dismal performance. IPL 2020 Officially Suspended Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

RCB have reached the finals on three occasions (2009, 2011 & 2016) but somehow they haven’t been able to cross the last hurdle. Also, the side enjoyed the services of some of the best T20 players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Mitchell Starc. So, the constant failure of the side is a jaw-dropping fact and hence, their performance is a hot topic of discussion among the cricket fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the fans trolled RCB after IPL 2020 got cancelled. RCB Will Be Happy if IPL 2020 Is Played in South Africa or Australia: Head Coach Simon Katich.

RCB Happy??

RCB will be happy as they can not loose IPL if there is no IPL 😂😂😂😂#StayHomeStaySafe #ViratKohli @RCBTweets https://t.co/fWPTW5PFw8 — ATHARVA KULKARNI (@sarcasticath) April 17, 2020

Interesting!!

Memes In Action!!

*IPL 2020 got postponed* Other teams RCB pic.twitter.com/RnSIkKjP2w — OM RAJPUROHIT (@omrajguru) April 16, 2020

Jerry!!

RCB fans after hearing IPL 2020 is suspended pic.twitter.com/lNI7GAORDz — dead (@_dhol_) April 16, 2020

RCB Fans!!

IPL 2020 suspended RCB fans 1.Outside 2.Inside pic.twitter.com/jTGOAtZCdV — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) April 16, 2020

Sarcasm!!

RCB didn't lose even a single match this year. What a team. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DSOwed9ZMz — Manish (@Man_isssh) April 15, 2020

Bollywoood Too!!

RCB fans right now pic.twitter.com/2TuNk0yGGt — dead (@_dhol_) April 16, 2020

According to the initial schedule, the gala T20 tournament was scheduled to get underway on March 29. However, the infection forced the tournament to get postponed till April 15 and it has been postponed indefinitely after the second lockdown. Many cricket pundits and experts gave have presented different ideas on how the tournament could be played.

Some advised that the tournament could be conducted abroad where the infection is low while many also batted for the November-December window. In Fact, Sri Lanka Cricket Board also offered BCCI to conduct on their soil and it will be interesting to see how the apex cricketing body will respond to the offer.