While the Indian cricket team welcomed New Year 2021 down under, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli celebrated the occasion with a get-together. Taking to Instagram, the two dashers shared pictures from their meeting while fans on the occasion. Hardik and Virat’s respective better halves Natasa Stankovic and Anushka Sharma also attended the party alongside many other friends. The regular Indian captain came up with an intriguing caption while wishing fans. “Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in safe environments. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021,” the 32-year-old captioned the pictures on Instagram. New Year 2021 Greetings: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag & Others Wish Fans.

While Hardik wasn’t the part of India’s squad for the on-going Border Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli returned home following the conclusion of the first Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Notably, Kohli and Anushka are expecting the birth of their first child in January this year, and thus, the former took a paternity leaf. The talismanic batsman indeed enjoyed a gala time at New Year Party and his picture with his actress wife is nothing but adorable. Virat Kohli Reacts After Ajinkya Rahane-led Side Beats Australia by 8 Wicket at MCG.

Hardik also shared pictures from the get together on social media, wishing fans a Happy New Year. “A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe. Happy new year to you all @natasastankovic__ @virat.kohli @anushkasharma,” Hardik captioned the post.

Meanwhile, India – who faced a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Test – made a thumping comeback in the second Test under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership. The stand-in captain scored a magnificent century as the visitors won by eight wickets, levelling the four-match series 1-1. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

