People from all over the world bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the upcoming year with open arms. The year 2020 has brought in a paradigm shift in our lives with the pandemic of coronavirus. Now, as we come to the end of the year, cricketers took to social media and shared tweets wishing the fans. Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and others took to social media and posted tweets to wish the fans. Like most of us, these cricketers also hoped for a better 2021. Prior to this, we told you about the footballers who had posted tweets on social media to wish the fans. Happy New Year 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Virgil van Dijk & Other Footballers Wish Fans on Social Media.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself and spoke about the valuable lessons taught to us by the previous year. Whereas, VVS Laxman emphasised on hope and wished the fans a happy new year. Bhajji hoped that all the wishes of the fans come true in 2021. Virender Sehwag posted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Aarti. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Sachin Tendulkar 

VVS Laxman 

Anil Kumble 

Harbhajan Singh 

Suresh Raina 

Like all of you, we also hope to have a better 2021. We wish all over readers a very Happy New Year! May you be blessed with health, wealth and prosperity in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).