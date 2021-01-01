People from all over the world bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the upcoming year with open arms. The year 2020 has brought in a paradigm shift in our lives with the pandemic of coronavirus. Now, as we come to the end of the year, cricketers took to social media and shared tweets wishing the fans. Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and others took to social media and posted tweets to wish the fans. Like most of us, these cricketers also hoped for a better 2021. Prior to this, we told you about the footballers who had posted tweets on social media to wish the fans. Happy New Year 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Virgil van Dijk & Other Footballers Wish Fans on Social Media.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself and spoke about the valuable lessons taught to us by the previous year. Whereas, VVS Laxman emphasised on hope and wished the fans a happy new year. Bhajji hoped that all the wishes of the fans come true in 2021. Virender Sehwag posted an adorable picture of himself with his wife Aarti. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Ram Ram ! Wish you a year filled with love , happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings gallore in 2021. #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/aInYLZaNOY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar

As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let’s carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/MJRUaekRfF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2021

VVS Laxman

Wishing all of you Happy New Year and a year filled with Good health, Happiness, Success and Prosperity. Stay happy stay blessed!! #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/wV16nlS6kr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2021

Anil Kumble

Wishing you all a Happy New Year. #NewYear2021 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 1, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

Happy New Year, I wish all your Dreams come true in 2021, Onwards and Upwards. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 31, 2020

Suresh Raina

Like all of you, we also hope to have a better 2021. We wish all over readers a very Happy New Year! May you be blessed with health, wealth and prosperity in 2021.

