Virat Kohli Delighted After Becoming First Indian to Reach 50 Million Instagram Followers, Indian Captain Thanks Fans for Love and Support (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Thanks Fans After Reaching 50 Million Instagram Followers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently became the first Indian to reach 50 Million followers on social media website Instagram. The star batsman was also delighted by reaching the landmark and he expressed gratitude towards his fans through a video on Instagram. He called the achievement ‘surreal’ and was overwhelmed by the love and support he received from the fans. The top-ranked ODI and Test batsman is regarded as one of the best batsmen to have ever stepped onto the field and thus, has a massive fan following. Also, the talismanic cricketer is an active user of social media and is frequently posting photos and videos. Virat Kohli First Indian to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram.

“5o Million strong on Instagram, Thank you guys for all the love and support,” read the video posted by Kohli on the picture-sharing website. Well, the star batsman still has a lot of cricket left in him and his Instagram family is likely to expand even further. Speaking of Kohli’s social-media activities, the 31-year old is also an ambassador of many brands and is also promoting a lot of products. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the Indian skipper thanked his fans for helping him reach 50 million Instagram followers.

As of now, the Delhi-born cricketer is leading the Indian squad in New Zealand. The limited-overs leg of the tour is done and dusted and now, the two cricketing powerhouses will lock horns in a two-match Test series. The first of the two Tests will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will get underway on February 21. Kohli himself didn’t enjoy the best of outings in the recently concluded ODI series. However, the batsman has a knack of making a strong comeback and will eye to register some significant scores in the forthcoming Test series.