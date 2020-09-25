KL Rahul has reacted to Kings XI Punjab’s 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020. Rahul smashed a 62-ball century and took KXIP past 200 runs on the scoreboard before the bowlers bundled RCB for 109 to seal a 97-run victory and jump on top of IPL 2020 points table. Rahul’s knock of 132 not-out, which comprised of 14 boundaries and seven maximums, is the highest score by an Indians batsman in Indian Premier League history. The KXIP skipper later took to Twitter to react on the win and also received a cheeky reply from Hardik Pandya. KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Match 6 Result: KL Rahul’s Ton Helps Kings XI Punjab Script Facile 97-Run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rahul scored 132 off just 69 deliveries and was lucky to get two reprieves after being dropped twice by RCB captain Virat Kohli. He was 82 when Kohli dropped him on deep mid-wicket. An over later, Rahul once again found the team India and RCB skipper this time at long-on and once again Kohli dropped. He made RCB pay for those reprieves by taking 74 runs off the final four overs, the last two of which cost 49 runs. KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

KL Rahul Reacts to KXIP's 97-Run Win Over RCB

View this post on Instagram Salute to @kxipofficial. 🦁🦁🦁 Marching On #SaddaPunjab A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

He was also brilliant on the field with his bowling changes and field placements. Rahul posted a few pictures from the match and wrote “Salute to @kxipofficial. Marching On #SaddaPunjab.” Hardik Pandya commented on the picture and told Rahul “Star hain tu hamara.”

Hardik Pandya Replies

Hardik Pandya Replies With Cheeky Comment on KL Rahul's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram/@rahulkl)

Meanwhile, it was a great comeback from KXIP to win the match after a dramatic collapse and a defeat to Delhi Capitals in the previous game. The victory took KXIP to the top of the standings while also dropping RCB to sixth after two rounds of matches. KXIP play Rajasthan Royals next while RCB face defending champions Mumbai Indians.

