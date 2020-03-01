Virat Kohli Gives Animated Send-Off to Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 Day 2, Watch Video

Virat Kohli's Celebration (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian captain Virat Kohli gave an animated send-off to his counterpart Kane Williamson during day two of the ongoing second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was struggling to pick a wicket, finally managed to scalp one as he got rid of New Zealand skipper. As Bumrah took the prized wicket of Williamson, Kohli was all pumped up and gave an animated send-off to his counterpart. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Williamson was removed in the 29th over of New Zealand’s innings and the right-hander was dismissed on an individual score of just three runs. Opener Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on 66 for the first wicket before Umesh Yadav trapped latter in front of the wickets.

Watch Video:

ICC Will Gift Another Spirit Of The Cricket Award To Virat Kohli For His Gentle & Polite Send Off To Kane Williamson. Absolute Pathetic!#NZvIND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/wlNR8EHgCe — CriCkeT KinG🤴🏻💎 (@imtheguy007) March 1, 2020

After picking the first wicket, India found quick success as Bumrah removed Williamson to leave New Zealand at 69/2. Indian bowlers then struck at regular intervals and reduced the home side to 177 for eight. Kiwis eventually were bowled out for 235 with Kyle Jamieson playing a valuable knock of 49 runs.

India’s second innings then began on a sorry note as Trent Boult picked three quick wickets. Kohli was dismissed for 14 in the second innings and India at the close of play were 90/6, effectively 97, because of seven-run lead.