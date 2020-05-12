Virat Kohli Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal After RCB Showcases Leg-Spinner's Batting Heroics During U19 Days

Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Instagram)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been facing a lot of trolling over his TikTok videos not just by the fans but by the fellow cricketers too. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have brutally trolled the 29-year-old for his antics in the video-sharing app. Well, Indian cricket team captain Kohli has again pulled the leg of his teammate but not because of his videos. Recently, the official Twitter account of Royal Challengers Bangalore revealed Chahal’s heroics with the bat during his Under-19 days. However, Kohli trolled him by jokingly calling the game an ‘exhibition match. ’ Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos, Says ’Can’t Believe He Is Playing International Cricket‘ (Watch Video).

According to the trivia shared by Chahal, the leg-spinner scored 135 and 46 in the first and second innings respectively against Himachal Pradesh in the 2008/09 edition of the Cooch Behar Trophy in Bengaluru. He, in fact, went on to score 281 runs in the whole tournament. Well, the Haryana-born cricketer is currently one of the best leg-spinners going around. However, one could see him making a difference with the bat in the coming time.

View Post:

The post earned a lot of praises from the fans. However, when RCB skipper Kohli came across the post, he hilariously made fun of his teammate. “Definitely exhibition.game,” commented Kohli with a laughing emoji. Many netizens also joined the fun with Kohli and shared hilarious comment.

Kohli Trolls Chahal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This was, however, not the very first time when Indian cricketers took a dig at Chahal’s batting. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah also made fun of Chahal’s during a live Instagram session. Well, these cricket stars might not be able to showcase their on-field blitzes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they are still hogging a lot of attention through their social media activities.