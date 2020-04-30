Virat Kohli in Disbelief Over Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s Demise in Consecutive Days, Pays Condolences to Bereaved Families

Irrfan Khan, Virat Kohli and Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images/ IANS)

Just a day after Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise, Bollywood lost another gem with the death of Rishi Kapoor. The legendary actor breathed his last on Thursday (April 30, 2020) morning at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. As soon as the sad news broke out, people from all around the world mourned the death of late actor including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The talismanic cricketer took to his official Twitter account and expressed his sorrow. The RCB skipper was absolutely shocked by the fact that two legends (Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor) passed away inside 24 hours. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal & Others Post Heartfelt Tributes to 'Chintu Ji.'

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” wrote the 31-year old cricketer on the micro-blogging website. Earlier, Kohli also paid tribute on Twitter after he came across the news of Irrfan’s demise. He called the Piku Star a ‘phenomenal talent’ and appreciated his versatility. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Kohli mourned the death of Rishi Kapoor.

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

Apart from Kohli, many other personalities of the sports fraternity-like Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble also took to their official social media account and paid tributes to the star. Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in 1970 with the film ‘Mera Naam Joker,’ served Indian cinema for almost 50 years. During the course, the actor played various roles and gained a lot of love from the fans. His last appearance came in 2019 movie ‘The Body’ where his role was highly appreciated by the fans and critics as well.