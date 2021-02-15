Virat Kohli made a terrific comeback in India’s second innings after bagging a duck while batting first in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On a deteriorating Chennai track, the Indian skipper batted with precision and scored 62 off 149 balls with the help of seven boundaries. However, during the course of his innings, the 32-year-old got engaged in an intense argument with the on-field umpire Nitin Menon. The incident took place in the third ball of the 48th over. Kohli and Ravi Ashwin ran for three runs after the latter hit part-time spinner Daniel Lawrence behind point. Annoyed Virat Kohli Complains to Umpire Nitin Menon About England Batsmen Running on Pitch in Chennai Test.

While running the third run, Kohli went from leg stumps to off stump – trespassing the danger area. After the run, Menon went to the Indian skipper and warned him from running in that region. However, the fifth-ranked Test batsman wasn’t amused with the call as he got indulged in discussion with the umpire, seeking reasons for the warning. After Menon gave his final word, a furious Kohli walked back to the stumps and exchanged a few words with his counterpart Joe Root over the issue. Virat Kohli Does ‘Whistle Podu’, Chennai Crowd Erupts in Ecstasy During India vs England 2nd Test 2021.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, India have tightened their grip over the game, and their victory looks a mere formality. Batting in the third innings, the home side has extended their lead over 400 runs and with more than two days left in the game, Kohli won’t be in any hurry to declare the innings. Hence, the Three Lions, who got bundled out for 134 in their first innings, will have to chase a daunting target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).