Virat Kohli started his IPL 2023 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians and looked in great touch scoring a thrashing 82 and cruising to the target during the chase. Virat Kohli has recently found his lost form back and has scored pretty consistently in the white-ball formats since mid-2022 and also scored a hundred against Australia in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad recently. He is growing increasingly confident about his performances again and the consistency he can achieve in the near future. Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, he inked a new tattoo and now, the creator of his tattoo, Aliens Tattoo, shares delightful message on the tattoo journey together on Instagram. ‘Homecoming After 4 Years, Couldn’t Have Asked for Better Game’, Says Virat Kohli After Defeating MI in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli Tattoo Artist Shares Story of Journey Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

In an Instagram post, Aliens tattoo shared the thrilling journey and experience with Virat Kohli. The post read, "What an honour to have been a part of Virat Kohli’s tattoo journey! It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with such a legendary cricketer and create a meaningful piece of art for him. Thank you for trusting us, Virat! "

Sunny Bhanushali, founder and owner of Aliens Tattoo, shared in his blog “He wanted to cover up his old tattoo with a new one. As I got to work on the project, I felt the pressure and excitement building up inside me. I couldn't believe that I was working with the one and only Virat Kohli. I could feel the energy and passion that Virat brought to the project. It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection". The artist also shared that Virat felt a "deep sense of connection to his design. He knew that this tattoo would not only be a beautiful work of art but also a powerful reminder of his spiritual journey."

“The design, carefully crafted over several days, was finally complete. Virat was thrilled with the result. Each element of the design holds a strong spiritual significance. The metatron cube is believed to be a sacred geometric symbol that contains all the shapes and patterns in the universe. The septagon represents perfection, harmony, and balance. The geometrical flower symbolizes the interconnectedness of all things, and the cubic pattern is a symbol of stability and structure. All of these elements come together in a beautiful and intricate design that is meant to inspire a sense of unity and connectedness with the universe. It is a powerful reminder that we are all part of something greater than ourselves and that we are all connected in a profound way”. Bhanusali added. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter To Register Fifty 50+ Scores in Indian Premier League; Achieves Feat During RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli New Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

Inked first in the Mumbai studio and then in Bangalore, the whole process took a combined time of 12 hours with each session having 6 hrs each. The tattoo was created by Devendra Palov, who excels in geometric and dot work style.

