More than players and teams' performances, the nature of pitches has been a hot topic of debate in the on-going India vs England Test series. Following the home team's 10-wicket triumph in the Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, many former cricketers, including Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook, expressed displeasure over the spin-friendly track as the game ended inside two days. On the other hand, several cricket stars also claimed that the batsmen of both teams weren't up to the mark. Amid the raging debate, Rohit Sharma wonders how the pitch in the fourth Test would behave. Rohit Sharma Backs Kevin Pietersen’s Views on India vs England Day-Night Test in Ahmedabad, Says ‘Thankfully, Someone Understands the Game.’

"Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test," the dashing Indian opener wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of himself in training gear. Notably, Rohit was among those who defended the Ahmedabad track used in the Day-Night Test. After the game, the 33-year-old stated that the pitch was good enough to score, but batsmen didn't apply themselves in terms of technique. Moreover, he registered scores of 66 and 25 (not out) in the game, whereas most of the batsmen struggled to put bat on ball. While he would like to carry his brilliant form in the final Test, the dasher wonders about the nature of the track. Michael Vaughan Calls ICC ‘Toothless’ For Allowing India to Create Pitches Like Motera.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The fourth Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts on March 4. Although India have earned an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, they still need at least a draw or even a win in the last game to win the series and earn a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Notably, England's victory in the last Test would guide their arch-rivals Australia to the summit clash in Lord's.

