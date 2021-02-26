The 3rd Test match between India and England will remain in the archives of our memories for a long time in future. India won the match on the second day of the game. India won the game by 10 wickets on the day to two of the 3rdTest 2021. All thanks to the mind-blowing performances from Axar Patel who scalped five wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin got four. Needless to say that the members of the Indian team were quite happy about the win and they posted reactions on social media. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and others took to social media and posted tweets. Fans React With Funny Memes and Jokes After India vs England Day-Night Test Ends With Three Days To Spare.

The third Test match had several records being shattered. One of them was that this was the shortest Test match since World War Two. England won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors got bundled out on the score of 112 runs. India on the other hand made 145 runs. In response to this, England could only give a lead of 49 runs to India which obviously was completed by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Now let's have a look at the reactions below: 

Axar Patel

Mayank Agarwal

Ravi Ashwin

Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma

England is now knocked out of the World Test Championship 2021 and India now leads the table. The next Test match will begin on March 4, 2021, where England will look to even the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).