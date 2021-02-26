The 3rd Test match between India and England will remain in the archives of our memories for a long time in future. India won the match on the second day of the game. India won the game by 10 wickets on the day to two of the 3rdTest 2021. All thanks to the mind-blowing performances from Axar Patel who scalped five wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin got four. Needless to say that the members of the Indian team were quite happy about the win and they posted reactions on social media. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and others took to social media and posted tweets. Fans React With Funny Memes and Jokes After India vs England Day-Night Test Ends With Three Days To Spare.

The third Test match had several records being shattered. One of them was that this was the shortest Test match since World War Two. England won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors got bundled out on the score of 112 runs. India on the other hand made 145 runs. In response to this, England could only give a lead of 49 runs to India which obviously was completed by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Now let's have a look at the reactions below:

Eventful Test match, but glad to get another win and lead the series 2-1. Lots to take from this game, including standout performances by @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 s who ensured I stood up to the stumps a lot more (and earlier) than usual! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/VV3FfiC5J6 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 25, 2021

Axar Patel

Special to wrap up a memorable game with a big win 🇮🇳 Thanks everyone for showering your love. Happy to contribute and appreciate the support of our fans who cheered us on. I'd like to congratulate #legend @ashwinravi99 bhai for his 400th Test wicket .. you're an inspiration 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yt8hNOUxJ0 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 25, 2021

Mayank Agarwal

What a test match it has been for India 🇮🇳 Big Congratulations to @ImIshant for playing his 100th test game , 11 wickets and match winning performance by @akshar2026 , Massive achievement of 400 wickets in test cricket for @ashwinravi99 👏🏼👏🏼 Big win and step closer 😬 pic.twitter.com/hWrNjbZ19H — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 25, 2021

Ravi Ashwin

Thank you!! I am truly humbled by all the wonderful wishes coming in! pic.twitter.com/3MZLMaY5OH — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 25, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara

Another comprehensive victory 🇮🇳 Glad to get a few extra recovery days, and then on to the next one! Also special congratulations to @ImIshant and @ashwinravi99 for their remarkable achievements. Am sure there are many more matches and wickets to come! 👍🏼#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/xzzcffoJQ2 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 25, 2021

Virat Kohli

An absolute outstanding team effort. 💯 Brilliant on the field. Way to go boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/No0dXnbGmG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 25, 2021

Shubman Gill

What a team! What a performance 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B9P6D5loR9 — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) February 25, 2021

Rohit Sharma

Good win for team. Huge compliments to @ashwinravi99 for reaching 400 test wickets and @ImIshant for appearing 100 times in the test cricket. Brilliant feat guys 👏👏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 25, 2021

England is now knocked out of the World Test Championship 2021 and India now leads the table. The next Test match will begin on March 4, 2021, where England will look to even the series.

