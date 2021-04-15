Last night the Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a very narrow win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021. They won by six runs and the team was pushed to number one on the points table. But here was this one incident that actually led to Virat Kohli being reprimanded by the IPL Governing Council. So the RCB captain went on to smash the chair in teh dugout after his wicket and the video of the act by Kohli is being circulated on social media. Kohli got out on the score of 33 and this surely didn't go down well with the RCB skipper which led him to hit out at the chair. But the IPL Governing Council has reprimanded Kohli for the act. SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed Registers His Best Figures As Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Another Close Encounter.

The Indian Premier League released a statement reprimanding Kohli and said that the RCB skipper had been admitted to Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee`s decision is final and binding,” a statement from IPL read. Since this is the first offence by Kohli, he was let off with a reprimand. But a repeated offence could result in a deduction of 50 to 100 percent of his match fee. Kohli could also be banned for two to four matches.

For now, let's have a look at Virat Kohli's act below:

Talking about Virat Kohli's RCB, they have won a couple of games so far in the tournament. The team tops the table with four points in their kitty. Sunrisers Hyderabad has lost both games so far in IPL 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).