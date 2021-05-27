Former chief selector Kiran More has voiced his opinion regarding the split captaincy, which is to use different captains for different formats. More predicts Virat Kohli at some point of time will give up the captaincy in one format and ask the team management to handover the responsibility to Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli Seen Practicing in Quarantine Ahead of UK Tour (Watch Video)

"I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour," More told India TV.

"It [Split captaincy] can work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team's future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn't that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning... but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say 'Now it's enough, let Rohit lead the side," he added. Rohit Sharma Shares Special Message for Fans: ‘FRIENDS, This Is the Reunion I Am Waiting For’.

Rohit boasts of a strong record as a captain and has won four IPL trophies- the most by any player while Kohli is yet to win one. If split captaincy is discussed post England tour Rohit is numero uno contender for T20I captaincy.

