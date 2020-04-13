Virender Sehwag Shares Angad Funny Meme As DD National Reruns Ramayan, Former Cricketer Says That’s How He Was Inspired to Limit His Foot Movement While Batting

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amid the lockdown in India following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Doordarshan decided to reruns some of the popular classic shows. DD National is broadcasting shows like Ramayan, Shaktimaan and Byomkesh Bakshi to keep citizens entertained throughout the lockdown. Meanwhile, as Ramayan was being broadcast, #Angad was one of the trending topics on Twitter. Social media users shared their views as Ramayan was aired. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also joined the bandwagon and posted a meme from the show. Ramayan: Twitterati Hails 'Savage' Character Angad In The Latest Episode, Compare Him With Thor's Mjolnir! Check Funny Tweets and Memes.

Sehwag, who is known for his wit and humour on the social networking sites, took to Twitter and shared a snapshot from the show in which Angad's foot is being pulled up albeit unsuccessfully. In Ramayan, no one was able to lift Angad's feet because he was considered powerful.

Interestingly, Sehwag drew the analogy between the popular scene and his batting. "So here is where i took my batting inspiration from Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai (it is impossible to move feet). #Angad ji Rocks," tweeted Sehwag. Ramayan’s Aslam Khan Funny Memes: From ‘Duggal Sahab, Aaj Kya Bane Hain’ to ‘KL Rahul of Indian Cricket’, This Supporting Actor Has Become New Meme Material.

Here's Virender Sehwag's Post

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :) Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

Sehwag was known for his limited foot movement while batting. Sehwag's unorthodox batting style was successful as he scored runs across formats. The right-handed batsman was able to hit big sixes despite minimum to no feet movement at all.