Virender Sehwag Trolls Pakistan After India’s 10-Wicket Triumph in Semi-Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020, See Tweet

Virender Sehwag Trolls Pakistan After India's 10-Wicket Triumph

India U19 put thrashed Pakistan U19 by 10 wickets in the semi-finals of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and secure a place in the finals. The Boys in Blue put up an all-round performance and handed Pakistan a humiliating loss. The Indian cricket fans were delighted by the performance of the young guns and flooded social media with the praises. Many personalities of cricket fraternity also congratulated the Priyam Garg-led side and so did Virender Sehwag but in his very own style. He just didn’t applaud India’s performance but also mocked Pakistan by reminding them about their poor record against India in World Cups. India Beat Pakistan to Qualify for Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena Shine in 10-Wicket Victory in Semis.

“Ab toh Aadat si hai !” (Now it is a habit) wrote the former Indian batsman on the micro-blogging website. To jog up your memories, the senior Indian team has defeated Pakistan all the 12 times they met in a World Cup encounter. Seven victories came in the 50-over World Cup while five triumphs came in World T20. Well, Sehwag himself was the part of three of those victories and after India’s splendid show in the semis, he reminded the cricket fans about the record in his own typical style.

Speaking about India vs Pakistan head to head record in U19 World Cup, the two sides locked horns 10 teams and both India and Pakistan won five-five matches. However, the Boys in Blue have got the better of their arch-rivals for the third consecutive time in the gala tournament.

Coming to the semi-final match, Rohail Nazir won the crucial toss and asked India to bowl first. The decision didn’t prove to be fruitful as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bundled out for 172 runs. In reply, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating ton and guided his side to a 10-wicket win. Now, they will either New Zealand or Bangladesh in the finals of the tournament.