Former India national cricket team cricketer Virender Sehwag's brother, Vinod Sehwag, has landed in deep trouble. Sehwag's brother Vindo has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police in connection with a two-year-old cheque bounce case of INR 7 crore. A local court has sent Vinod to judicial custody. Virender Sehwag's brother Vinod and two other members, Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra, were accused under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act after cheques issued by their company, M/s Jalta Food Beverages Private Limited, were found to be allegedly dishonoured. Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer.

Krishna Mohan, the owner of Shri Naina Plastic Factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, complained to the police that Delhi's Alta Food and Beverages Company bought some goods from his factory. For its payment, M/s Jalta Food Beverages Private Limited issued a cheque of INR 7 crore, and when Mr Mohan submitted the cheque to the Oriental Bank of Commerce in Manimajra, it bounced because of insufficient funds in the account. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Mr Mohan added he filed a case when he didn't receive any payment from Virender Sehwag's brother Vinod and two other members. The court declared all three as fugitives in 2022 and ordered a police case to be filed in September 2023 when they didn't come up for a hearing. Vinod Sehwag has filed a bail application. His hearing will be on March 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).