Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer

Virender Sehwag is a name that needs no introduction. One of the most feared opening batsmen during his playing days, Virender Sehwag terrorised many bowlers with his aggressive intent at the top of the order and knack of scoring big runs. A hundred in his debut Test match showed the world a glimpse of his immense talent and he retired as a great of Indian cricket, finishing with 17,253 runs in international cricket across formats. Sehwag also had a pretty successful career in the IPL where he scored 2728 runs while playing for the Delhi and Punjab franchises. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat Heading for Divorce? Netizens Speculate After Unconfirmed Reports Go Viral.

There have been reports circulating that Virender Sehwag is getting divorced from his wife Aarti Ahlawat. It was reported that the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram and unconfirmed reports of their separation have gone viral on social media. In this article, we shall take a look at details of Virender Sehwag's family, wife, children, and net worth.

Virender Sehwag's Wife

Virender Sehwag got married to Aarti Ahlawat on 22 January, 2004. Having had her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Aarti went on to pursue a Computer Science diploma from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. The couple fell in love and tied the knot on April 22, 2004, at the residence of India's former Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. A report in Khel Now states that Aarti Ahlawat, a businesswoman, is a director of four companies

Virender Sehwag's Kids

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have two kids together. Aaryavir, the elder son was born in the year 2007 and Vedant three years later, in 2010. Virender Sehwag's elder son Aaryavir recently scored a magnificent 297 in the Cooch Behar Trophy for Delhi while batting against Meghalaya and the former Indian cricketer lauded the effort on social media. Vedant Sehwag bowls off-spin and in 2024, picked up four wickets in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Virender Sehwag's Net Worth

Virender Sehwag is known to be one of the richest cricketers in India, with his net worth reportedly being around Rs 340-350 crore. The right-hander was a massively popular name during his days in international cricket and that had fetched him a number of sponsorship deals over the years from brands like Pepsi, FILA, MyTeam11, Reebok among many others. Sehwag reportedly gained a whopping amount of Rs 30 crore including earnings from his social media. Sehwag also owns a school named the 'Sehwag International School' that is located in Silani Panakeso, Haryana.

The former cricketer also owns a luxurious house in Delhi's Hauz Khas. He also possesses top cars like BMW 5 Series and Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

