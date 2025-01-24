Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer

The right-hander was one of the world's most explosive batters across formats and was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning campaigns. Virender Sehwag memorably holds the record of becoming the first Indian to hit a triple century in Tests.

Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 24, 2025 06:27 PM IST nternational Day Of Education 2025: Remembering Maulana Azad, India's First Education Minister (Watch Video)
  • Bhimsen Joshi Death Anniversary 2025: Remembering Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the Legendary Vocalist Whose Legacy Is Immortalised (Watch Video)
  • Videos
    RBI Issued INR 5, INR 350 Notes? As Fake Pics of ‘New Currency Notes’ Go Viral, Here’s a Fact Check RBI Issued INR 5, INR 350 Notes? As Fake Pics of ‘New Currency Notes’ Go Viral, Here’s a Fact Check
    • Close
    Search

    Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer

    The right-hander was one of the world's most explosive batters across formats and was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning campaigns. Virender Sehwag memorably holds the record of becoming the first Indian to hit a triple century in Tests.

    Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 24, 2025 06:27 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer
    Virender Sehwag with his wife Aarti (Photo credit: Instagram @virendersehwag)

    Virender Sehwag is a name that needs no introduction. One of the most feared opening batsmen during his playing days, Virender Sehwag terrorised many bowlers with his aggressive intent at the top of the order and knack of scoring big runs. A hundred in his debut Test match showed the world a glimpse of his immense talent and he retired as a great of Indian cricket, finishing with 17,253 runs in international cricket across formats. Sehwag also had a pretty successful career in the IPL where he scored 2728 runs while playing for the Delhi and Punjab franchises. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat Heading for Divorce? Netizens Speculate After Unconfirmed Reports Go Viral.

    There have been reports circulating that Virender Sehwag is getting divorced from his wife Aarti Ahlawat. It was reported that the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram and unconfirmed reports of their separation have gone viral on social media. In this article, we shall take a look at details of Virender Sehwag's family, wife, children, and net worth.

    Virender Sehwag's Wife

    Virender Sehwag got married to Aarti Ahlawat on 22 January, 2004. Having had her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Aarti went on to pursue a Computer Science diploma from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. The couple fell in love and tied the knot on April 22, 2004, at the residence of India's former Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. A report in Khel Now states that Aarti Ahlawat, a businesswoman, is a director of four companies

    Virender Sehwag's Kids

    Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have two kids together. Aaryavir, the elder son was born in the year 2007 and Vedant three years later, in 2010. Virender Sehwag's elder son Aaryavir recently scored a magnificent 297 in the Cooch Behar Trophy for Delhi while batting against Meghalaya and the former Indian cricketer lauded the effort on social media. Vedant Sehwag bowls off-spin and in 2024, picked up four wickets in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

    Virender Sehwag's Net Worth

    Virender Sehwag is known to be one of the richest cricketers in India, with his net worth reportedly being around Rs 340-350 crore. The right-hander was a massively popular name during his days in international cricket and that had fetched him a number of sponsorship deals over the years from brands like Pepsi, FILA, MyTeam11, Reebok among many others. Sehwag reportedly gained a whopping amount of Rs 30 crore including earnings from his social media. Sehwag also owns a school named the 'Sehwag International School' that is located in Silani Panakeso, Haryana.

    The former cricketer also owns a luxurious house in Delhi's Hauz Khas. He also possesses top cars like BMW 5 Series and Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Aarti Ahlawat India India National Cricket Team Virender Sehwag
    You might also like
    IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Chennai
    Cricket

    IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Chennai
    A+
    A-
    Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer
    Virender Sehwag with his wife Aarti (Photo credit: Instagram @virendersehwag)

    Virender Sehwag is a name that needs no introduction. One of the most feared opening batsmen during his playing days, Virender Sehwag terrorised many bowlers with his aggressive intent at the top of the order and knack of scoring big runs. A hundred in his debut Test match showed the world a glimpse of his immense talent and he retired as a great of Indian cricket, finishing with 17,253 runs in international cricket across formats. Sehwag also had a pretty successful career in the IPL where he scored 2728 runs while playing for the Delhi and Punjab franchises. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat Heading for Divorce? Netizens Speculate After Unconfirmed Reports Go Viral.

    There have been reports circulating that Virender Sehwag is getting divorced from his wife Aarti Ahlawat. It was reported that the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram and unconfirmed reports of their separation have gone viral on social media. In this article, we shall take a look at details of Virender Sehwag's family, wife, children, and net worth.

    Virender Sehwag's Wife

    Virender Sehwag got married to Aarti Ahlawat on 22 January, 2004. Having had her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Aarti went on to pursue a Computer Science diploma from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. The couple fell in love and tied the knot on April 22, 2004, at the residence of India's former Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. A report in Khel Now states that Aarti Ahlawat, a businesswoman, is a director of four companies

    Virender Sehwag's Kids

    Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have two kids together. Aaryavir, the elder son was born in the year 2007 and Vedant three years later, in 2010. Virender Sehwag's elder son Aaryavir recently scored a magnificent 297 in the Cooch Behar Trophy for Delhi while batting against Meghalaya and the former Indian cricketer lauded the effort on social media. Vedant Sehwag bowls off-spin and in 2024, picked up four wickets in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

    Virender Sehwag's Net Worth

    Virender Sehwag is known to be one of the richest cricketers in India, with his net worth reportedly being around Rs 340-350 crore. The right-hander was a massively popular name during his days in international cricket and that had fetched him a number of sponsorship deals over the years from brands like Pepsi, FILA, MyTeam11, Reebok among many others. Sehwag reportedly gained a whopping amount of Rs 30 crore including earnings from his social media. Sehwag also owns a school named the 'Sehwag International School' that is located in Silani Panakeso, Haryana.

    The former cricketer also owns a luxurious house in Delhi's Hauz Khas. He also possesses top cars like BMW 5 Series and Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Aarti Ahlawat India India National Cricket Team Virender Sehwag
    You might also like
    IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Chennai
    Cricket

    IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Chennai
    How To Reach Mahakumbh Mela 2025 by Train, Road, and Air – A Complete Travel Guide
    Travel

    How To Reach Mahakumbh Mela 2025 by Train, Road, and Air – A Complete Travel Guide
    IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The MA Chidambaram Stadium
    Cricket

    IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The MA Chidambaram Stadium
    How To Reach Mahakumbh Mela 2025 by Train, Road, and Air – A Complete Travel Guide
    Travel

    How To Reach Mahakumbh Mela 2025 by Train, Road, and Air – A Complete Travel Guide
    IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The MA Chidambaram Stadium
    Cricket

    IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The MA Chidambaram Stadium
    Republic Day 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: From Dr BR Ambedkar to Mahatma Gandhi, Best Costumes To Dress Up Your Child for School Function (Watch Videos)
    Festivals & Events

    Republic Day 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: From Dr BR Ambedkar to Mahatma Gandhi, Best Costumes To Dress Up Your Child for School Function (Watch Videos)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Man United vs Rangers
    50K+ searches
    Novak Djokovic
    50K+ searches
    Virender Sehwag
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake
    20K+ searches
    Hisaab Barabar
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump