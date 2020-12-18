As India’s national capital Delhi was banged with a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday evening, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag reacted to the incidence in his own trademark style. Taking to Twitter, the two-time World Cup winner wrote: ‘Sab hil gaya bhai (Everything is shaken brother).’ The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits after coming across Sehwag’s antics. While several extended the fun with hilarious remarks, many also asked if the former Kings XI Punjab is fine or not. Earthquake in Delhi NCR; Tremors Felt in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was Alwar, Rajasthan. The earthquake struck the area around 11.46 pm. Notably, the region has experienced many minor earthquakes over the past few months but scientists continue to claim that there’s no unusual seismic activity is taking place around Delhi. Fortunately, the incident didn’t cause a major damage, but Sehwag got the opportunity to showcase his humour once again. Delhi Earthquake Funny Memes Trend Online.

Here's Sehwag's Tweet!!

Sab hil gaya bhai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 17, 2020

More Memes!!

delhi people to earthquake pic.twitter.com/oEP0B76bRU — आyush Maheshwari 💚👯 (@indianyuvak) December 17, 2020

Praises For Viru!!

Viru prah ji, mein te halwa bana raya si, mainu te pata hi ni chalya ki hilya 😀 — Kanchit Dhawan (@kanchitd) December 17, 2020

Quick!!

Sir ye tweet aap hi karte ho ya team bithaa rakhi hae.... Matlab Kuch zayadaa hi jaldi aagaya tweet News chanels se bhi phele — Manik Sharma (@manik_sharma18) December 17, 2020

Coming to cricket action, India are currently contesting with Australia in the historic Day-Night Test match at the Adelaide Oval. After electing to bat first, the Indian batsmen were challenged by the pink cherry, and they eventually posted 244 runs in the first innings.

While the total looked mediocre at first, the visitors made a sensational comeback with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav Ravi Ashwin were the wreaker in chief as the hosts lost seven wickets inside 120 runs. As of now, Virat Kohli’s men are on the driver’s seat, but they need to continue having momentum in their favour.

