Harshal Patel has ended the season by being the highest wicket-taker of the season. The RCB bowler has by leading the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL 2021. From 15 games, he scalped 32 wickets and bowled for 56.2 overs this season. With this, he has equalled the record of Dwayne Bravo who had also scalped 32 wickets. For now, He is the first Indian to take 32 wickets in one season. Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan stands on number two with 24 wickets. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is placed on number three with 21 wickets. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

Indian Premier League season 14 kicked off on April 09 but was suspended on May 04 after coronavirus cases broke out in various teams. BCCI had to postpone the remaining games and finally the T20 league resumed on September 19 but in the UAE. The T20 league will now be completed in the UAE with final on October 15. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

For the unversed, the purple cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the season at the end of the tournament. With IPL being one of the most celebrated T20 league globally, many prominent bowlers worldwide aim to make a mark in the gala tournament with one eye on the purple cap. T20 is known to be a game of batsmen with several fans obsessed with big hits all over the park. However, the bowlers have a major role to play, and the purple cap celebrates their success. Throughout the course of the tournament, the cap tends to move from one head to another. However, only the most successful bowler of the season walks away with the final title. IPL 2021 Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures For UAE Leg Of Indian Premier League 14.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder: List of Most Wickets in Indian Premier League 14

S.NO. Name Country Team Matches Wickets 1. Harshal Patel India Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32 2. Avesh Khan India Delhi Capitals 16 24 3. Mohammed Shami India Punjab Kings 14 21

Note: List Updated AfterSRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match

Speaking of purple cap winners of the previous edition, Sohail Tanvir (2008), RP Singh (2009), Pragyan Ojha (2010), Lasith Malinga (2011), Morne Morkel (2012), Dwayne Bravo (2013 & 2015), Mohit Sharma (2014), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016 & 2017), Andre Tye (2018), Imran Tahir (2019) and Kagiso Rabada (2020) have won the Purple Caps before.

