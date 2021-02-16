Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has become quite the meme king these days. The 42-year-old, who represented India in 31 Test matches and is a giant in domestic cricket, is Twitter’s current favourite meme-maker and has been entertaining the fans with his cheeky and funny memes. Jaffer has a meme for every situation and every reply he makes in response to a question. Once noted as a serious and much-focused cricketer, Jaffer left everyone surprised after taking to memes during IPL 2020. As he celebrates his 43rd birthday, take a look at the top 5 memes Jaffer shared on Twitter. Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Joe Root After Debutant Axar Patel Dismisses him for 6 During IND VS ENG 2nd Test 2021 (Read Tweet).

Jaffer scored two double Test centuries and five hundreds in his India Test career. In 31 Test matches, he scored 1944 runs which also had 11 fifties. While his international career lasted two years between 2006 and 2008, Jaffer is a legendary figure in Indian domestic cricket. He is the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup and Duleep Trophy. Jaffer was part of eight Ranji Trophy title-winning teams with Mumbai and also lifted the title twice with an unknown Vidarbha side.

Memes Shared By Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer shared this meme when India were fighting to save the third Test against Australia in Sydney. With India struggling at Sydney, Jaffer set Twitter alight with this funny meme.

Bachna Bhi Hai, Aage Badhna Bhi Hai

When Ravichandran Ashwin scored a fine half-century in the second Test match against England having already taken a five-wicket haul, Jaffer joined Twitterati in congratulating the Chennai boy on his milestone. Jaffer celebrated the Ashwin's record with this Meme.

Ravichandran Ashwin - The Local Hero

Wasim Jaffer won the hearts of the Indian Twitter users with a wonderful meme to mark the Republic Day celebration.

India in My Heart

Cheteshwar Pujara was the fulcrum around whom India build their historic Test series win in Australia. Pujara held the inning together and allowed the younger guns to play freely. He took body blows, suffered injuries but kept batting and tired the Aussie bowling attack letting the others around him play their shots. Jaffer praised Pujara in his new trademark style.

A Wall That Didn't Crack

With India struggling in the first Test against England in Chennai and needing to put up a fight on the final day to avoid defeat, a fan asked Jaffer what should be India's approach on day 5 of the first Test and the former India opening batsman replied with a meme.

Haarna Nahi Hai!

Jaffer started tweeting memes during the last season of the Indian Premier League while he was serving as the director of operations at Kings XI Punjab. Since then, the former India cricketer has become one of the finest meme-makers on social media and has been entertaining his fans with some interesting and funny memes.

