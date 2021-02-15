Indian Premier League 2021 players auction takes place on February 18 in Chennai from 3:00 PM IST onwards and the teams even may have shortlisted their targets especially the lethal bowlers they require to complete their squad. Kings XI Punjab has INR 53.2 crore in their purse while Rajasthan Royals has INR 37.85 crore left with CSK right on the third spot with INR 19.9 crore as they take part in the bid. Which means these three teams could bid for their target no matter what the amount is and they might be surely going for some in-form overseas death bowlers to make their side complete. RCB also struggles in the death bowling department and who knows champions Mumbai Indians might go for yet another pacer after releasing Nathon Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson. IPL Auction 2021: 1097 Players Register for Upcoming Auction, Most Entries from West Indies

Death Bowling is a big factor in this limited-overs format game and if we take a closer look at last IPL's two successful sides Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, their death bowling options, which features the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, have been the most successful finishers when it comes to bowling at the end. With IPL 2021 auction just few days away, we present you with the list of five deadliest bowlers, IPL franchises might break their bank for. Big Bash League 2019–20: Chris Lynn, Snapped Up by Mumbai Indians in IPL Auction, Deals in Sixes en Route to Quickfire 94

Chris Morris (Base Price - 0.75 Crore)

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has incredible stats when it comes to international T20 games. Morris has 34 wickets in 23 matches played so far with an economy of 8.39 and the 33-year old is a regular wicket-taker when it comes to the death bowling. Wonder why Delhi Capitals left the Proteas star, who knows they might well use the RTM card for him.

Kyle Jamieson (Base Price - 0.75 Crore)

Kyle Jamieson made headlines just as we entered 2021 by taking 6-48 as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test. Jamieson’s five-wicket haul was his fourth in six Tests and the tall Kiwi might definitely attract big teams in this year's auction. In-form, lethal, tall, easy bowling action and who can ignore such a talented prospect who has great numbers to his name.

Jhye Richardson (Base Price - 1.5 Crore)

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson had a dream run in Big Bash's 2020-21 season as he was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 29 wickets with an impressive average of 16.31. His economy rate was 7.69 which is the best part. We predict Jhye Richardson to be the most expensive player in this year's auction! Let's see.

Morne Morkel (Base Price - 1.5 Crore)

South African giant Morne Morkel played the 2020-21 Big Bash League season between December 2020 and February 2021 for the Brisbane Heat and the 36-Year old only played seven games for the side and took five wickets for the franchise. Morne is an interesting prospect in the T20 format and has got variations under his sleeve including the cross-seam deliveries and those lethal yorkers. Can we see KKR going for him once again?

Mustafuzir Rahman ( 1 Crore)

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman is another name teams could go for at the IPL 2021 auction. He has IPL experience under his belt and is known as one of the best death bowlers. Mustafilzur has played with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the past and is one of the great disciplined bowlers to go for in this format of the game. Surely he is going double or even a lot more than his base price.

