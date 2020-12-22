Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has caught everyone’s attention with his social media posts. The former cricketer makes sure he reacts to trending news with funny memes and has carved his own space among fans. Jaffer every now and then comes up with funny tweets and reactions. Meanwhile, during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I at McLean Park in Napier the play was halted after Kiwi batsmen struggled to see the ball during the sunset over the stadium. This is not something and has happened previously at the same venue.

The players took break for few minutes as sun’s sight made its way behind the stadium closure. Jaffer reacted to the situation with a meme from famous Munna Bhai movie. Pick Gill and Rahul! Twitterati Decode Wasim Jaffer’s Secret Message to India Captain Ajinkya Rahane Over Playing XI for IND vs AUS 2nd Test (See Reactions).

Here’s the Funny Meme

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the third and final T20I. Set a target of 174, Pakistan reached it in the last over with two balls to spare. Mohammad Rizwan was top-scorer for Pakistan as he scored 89 off 59 balls. New Zealand, however, won the three-match series 2-1 after having won the first two T20Is.

