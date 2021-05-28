A while ago, the ICC announced playing conditions for the World Test Championship 2021 finals. The rule says that both teams will be declared as joint winners in case of a draw in five days. The 'sixth day' option could be explored under certain circumstances. This clearly means that the ICC wants a concrete result at all costs and this could be done to please the stakeholders. Confused over the 'playing conditions' announced by, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious meme on social media. World Test Championship 2021: ICC Announces Playing Conditions for IND vs NZ, WTC Final.

The meme features Sanjay Dutt from his famous film 'Munnabhai MBBS'. The meme had a hilarious caption too. Indian team to @ashwinravi99 right now #FirstBencher #WTCFinal." In the tweet, he also used a laughing emoji. Wasim Jaffer is known for his witty tweets and post which have very often tickled the funny bone of the netizens. With each passing day, Wasim Jaffer's meme game went on to become much stronger.

Check out the tweet below:

The World Test Championship 2021 will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton and the players have already started preparing for the finals. The Indian team will take on New Zealand in the finals. Virat Kohli and men have already started preparing for the finals and the players are also seen sweating it out in the gym. The team will leave for England in the month of June.

