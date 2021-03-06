Sri Lanka Legends will take on West Indies Legends in the latest round of fixtures of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 06, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be looking for a winning start in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends live streaming in Road Safety World Series 2021 can scroll down below. Virender Sehwag Swashbuckling Knock of 80 Runs Leads India to Stunning 10-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh in Road Safety Series T20I 2021.

Both teams will feature some notable retired athletes from Sri Lanka and West Indies and will be hoping to register their first win in the competition. India Legends moved to the top of the table after their win over Bangladesh Legends and both teams will be looking to catch up with them. Brian Lara will be captaining the West Indies team while Tillakaratne Dilshan will lead the Sri Lanka Legends squad.

When is West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 6, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka legends on TV.

How to Watch West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs(w), Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera(w), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).