Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will face off against each other in match 19 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Sri Lanka Legends are one of the two undefeated teams so far at the 2022 Road Safety World Series as they have won all of their three games so far and will be looking to carry the momentum and move to the top. Meanwhile, winless Bangladesh Legends find themselves at the bottom of the standings and will be aiming to end this dismal run.

When Is Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL-L vs BAN-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

