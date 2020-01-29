West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of WI U19 vs NZ U19 CWC Quarter-Final on TV

West Indies U19 live streaming details (Photo Credits: Twitter)

West Indies and New Zealand U19 teams meet in the second quarterfinal of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (U19 CWC 2020). West Indies U19 made it to the quarterfinals from Group B while New Zealand progressed to the second stage from Group A. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch live streaming online of WI vs NZ U19 quarterfinal match, then scroll down for all the information. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Full Time Table, Fixtures & Free PDF Download.

West Indies U19 finished on top of their group following wins over Australia, England and Nigeria. The Windies are favourites to win this title and will be looking to continue their winning run. West Indies U19 will be hoping to make it to yet another semi-final.

West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarterfinal Match Time in IST and Date

West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 Quarterfinal match at the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup will be played at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). WI U19 vs NZ U19 QF match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time. Kartik Tyagi, India U19 Bowler, Picks Three Wickets in his First Two Overs to Derail Australia U19 in Chase of 234 in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarter-Final.

West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Telecast in West Indies (TV channel in West Indies)

Fans can enjoy the live action of West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in West Indies. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast the WI vs NZ U19 Quarterfinal match live.

West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the WI vs NZ U19 quarterfinal match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website.

New Zealand U19, on the other hand, finished second in Group A with one win, one defeat and a no-result in one match. New Zealand’s match against Japan was washed out, the young Blackcaps then defeated Nigeria by ten wickets. However, in their last group stage match, New Zealand lost to India by 44 runs (DLS method).