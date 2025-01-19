ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Points Table and Team Standings: The defending champions, the India women's cricket team, started their campaign on a winning note. The Indian side defeated the West Indies women's cricket team by nine wickets. Talking about the match, the women in maroon were bundled out for just 44 runs after an all-round performance by the Indian women bowlers. While chasing, G Kamalini (16) and Sanika Chalke (18) played unbeaten knocks as the defending champions beat the West Indies women by nine wickets. In another match on the day, Sri Lanka also recorded a convincing win over hosts Malaysia. On Which Channel ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament?

A total of 16 teams from around the world will take part in the 41-match event where the future stars of women's cricket will fight with each other over 15 days of action-packed events from January 18 to February 2. Group A features defending champions India Women, Sri Lanka Women, and Malaysia Women. Group B has the United States of America Women, England Women, Ireland Women, and Pakistan Women. Group C comprises South Africa Women, Samoa Women, Nigeria Women, and New Zealand Women. Group D features Australia Women, Bangladesh Women, Nepal, and Scotland Women.

16 teams have been drawn into four pools of four, with each team playing the other three teams in their respective group once. The top three from each group will advance to the Super Six League stage, with the four teams that finish at the bottom of their respective pools playing off to decide the standings from 13th to 16th. In the Super Six stage, each side will play two matches of corresponding groups that finished at different positions. For example, Group A toppers will go up against the second and third-placed teams from Group D and so on. The top-ranked sides from the Super League stage groups will advance to the semifinals, followed by the grand finale. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table:

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Points Table- Group A

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 India Women U19 1 1 0 0 2 +8.646 2 Sri Lanka Women U19 1 1 0 0 +6.950 3 Malaysia Women U19 1 0 1 0 0 -6.950 4 West Indies Women U19 1 0 1 0 0 -8.646

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Points Table- Group B

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Pakistan Women U19 1 0 0 1 1 - 2 United States of America Women U19 1 0 0 1 1 - 3 Ireland Women U19 1 0 0 1 1 - 4 England Women U19 1 0 1 1 1 -

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Points Table- Group C

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 South Africa Women U19 1 1 0 0 2 +2.000 2 Samoa Women U19 1 0 0 1 1 - 3 Nigeria Women U19 1 0 0 1 1 - 4 New Zealand Women U19 1 0 1 0 0 -2.000

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Points Table- Group D

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Australia Women U19 1 1 0 0 2 +4.950 2 Bangladesh Women U19 1 1 0 0 2 +1.375 3 Nepal Women U19 1 0 1 0 0 -1.375 4 Scotland Women U19 1 0 1 0 0 +4.950

The winner of a group stage match in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 will get two points. In case of abandoned or washout matches, a team will get one point each. The tournament is to be played across four venues, with Pandamaran’s Bayuemas Oval to be the base for Group A, while Johor Cricket Academy Oval hosts Group B. The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangai will host Group C fixtures, whereas Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak is set to host Group D games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).