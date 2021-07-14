West Indies and Australia will face each other in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The clash will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 15, 2021 (Thursdays morning). The hosts have already sealed the series and now will be aiming for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Peter Handscomb, Australian Cricketer, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Australia have been the secondary team to the hosts as they have been outplayed in all three departments of the game. However, the Matthew Wade-led side will hope that they can get back to winning ways. Batting has been the let down for the visitors so far in the series and they will be thinking of changing things to fix the situation. Fabian Allen Takes Stunning Catch After Dwayne Bravo Drops it! (Watch).

West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 4th T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 15, 2021 (Tuesday morning). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I 2021 live-action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the WI vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).