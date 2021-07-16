West Indies and Australia will face each other in the fifth and final T20I game of the five-match series. The WI vs AUS, 5th T20I 2021 clash will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 17, 2021 (Saturday morning). The Caribbean outfit have already sealed the series and will be aiming to sign off with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs AUS, 5th T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Mitchell Starc Defends 11 Runs Against Andre Russell During WI vs AUS, 4th T20I 2021, Pacer Leads Australia to a Nail-Biting Win.

Australia managed to record a win in the series as they defeated the hosts by four runs in the previous fixture and will be aiming to replicate that result. Meanwhile, West Indies have been the superior of the two teams and will look to end the series with another win. Both sides have played some brilliant cricket as they look to get themselves ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 5th T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 17, 2021 (Saturday morning). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I 2021 live-action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the WI vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

