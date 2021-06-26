After the Test series, West Indies and South Africa face-off in the three-match T20 International series. West Indies- the reigning T20I champions- will be boosted by the return of star players like Andre Russell and by the availability of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WI vs SA T20I lives streaming online then continue reading. Pakistan Tour to England 2021: Check Full Schedule, Venues, Timing in IST, Live Streaming & Other Details for PAK vs ENG 2021 ODI & T20I Series.

While West Indies is boosted the return of T20 heavyweights, South Africa is in the rebuilding phase. Under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas will be looking to build a solid team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the St George's, Grenada. The game is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I, Match in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa as there is no official broadcaster of West Indies vs South Africa T20I series in India.

How To Watch West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can, however, follow the West Indies vs South Africa series online. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

