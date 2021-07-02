West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will face each other in the second Twenty-20 match of the three-game series. The WI W vs PAK W 2nd T20I clash will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on July 02, 2021 (Friday). The hosts lead the series and will be aiming to seal it while the visitors will look to get back on level terms. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI W vs PAK W 2nd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PCB Announces 26-Player Women's Squad For West Indies Tour, Javeria Khan Will Lead The Team.

Batting from both sides was left wanting in the opening encounter as a brilliant display from the bowlers saw West Indies defeat a below-par total of 136 runs. However, the Caribbean outfit will aim to perform better on the batting front in this game. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be aiming to give a better account of themselves and get on level terms in the series with a win.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd T20I game of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on July 02, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women T20I match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

