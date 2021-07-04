West Indies women would face their Pakistan counterparts in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, July 4. The match would be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and would start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies have been absolutely dominant in the series so far, winning both matches by 10 and seven runs respectively. With already having claimed an unassailable lead and in a position to complete a comprehensive whitewash, West Indies women's team would be confident, heading into this match. Two of their players, Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation collapsed due to an unidentified reason in the last match and are under assessment. Two West Indies Women Cricketers Collapse During Second T20I Pakistan (Watch Video)

Pakistan meanwhile will seek a consolation win from this match and would play for pride on Sunday. A win would give them some much-needed confidence, heading into the five-match ODI series, which starts from Wednesday, July 7.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I game of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on July 04, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

