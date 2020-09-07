Jos Buttler is in staggering form ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and Rajasthan Royals fans must be ecstatic. The dashing wicket-keeper scored 77 runs off just 54 balls in the 2nd T20I against Australia and guided England to a six-wicket win. Fans were delighted seeing Buttler's blitzes as they heaped praises on the England star. While RR fans backed Buttler to deliver in UAE too, a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter pleaded Royals to trade the dashing batsman to his favourite team. "I am asking you once again @rajasthanroyals, what should I do so that you give Jos Buttler to RCB?" - the fan wrote on Twitter. Ben Stokes Likely to Miss Initial Part of the Tournament.

With the way Buttler played in the first two matches, any fan would like to see him in his favourite team. However, Rajasthan Royals are in no mood to give the dasher away. They didn't take long in responding to the fan and came up with an absolutely hilarious reply. "Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain (You can quit if you want)," wrote the Rajasthan-based team while sharing a KBC meme featuring Amitabh Bacchan. RR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

View Post:

Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain 😅🙏 https://t.co/chphKJulZC pic.twitter.com/kuSnKz8R1g — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Buttler and several other players, featuring in the ongoing England vs Australia series, are likely to miss the first few matches also IPL. Also, RR's star all-rounder Ben Stokes is even expected to not participate in the initial half of the tournament as he's with his ailing father in New Zealand. So, the likes of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat will have the onus to propel Rajasthan to victory in the first few games.

