Virat Kohli's Bowling Record: Indian Cricket Team Captain Reminds Kevin Pietersen of His Rare Feat With the Ball in T20Is (Watch Video)

Virat Kohlia and Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian captain Virat Kohli went live on Instagram with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and the two talismanic cricketers talked on various topics ranging from cricket to personal life. However, Kohli revealed one his record in international cricket which left Pietersen awestruck. Well, Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batsmen to have graced the game and holds many records courtesy his magnificent batting ability. However, on this occasion, the 31-year old highlighted one his feat with the ball. Kohli is the only bowler to get a wicket in the 0th ball of his T20I career and the batsman was none other than Kevin Pietersen. Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over Anushka Sharma’s Comment During Live Chat Session on Instagram.

During the India vs England at Manchester in 2011, Virat Kohli dismissed Kevin Pietersen off his very first delivery in T20 Internationals at Manchester in 2011. The latter was stumped off a wide. So, it was not a legitimate delivery. Pietersen burst out in laughter by knowing the amazing fact. The netizens were also thrilled by knowing this record and filled the comment section with funny replies. Meanwhile, have a look at the clip.

Watch Video:

Kohli keeping a record of his records!😉 pic.twitter.com/yT6iK2clNQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2020

Apart from this, Kohli also revealed that this is the longest time he is spending with his wife in one place. On being asked about why Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) haven’t won a single IPL title, Virat said that they have big names in the side but all that is irrelevant if you haven’t won the trophy. However, he added that RCB have played good cricket in several seasons and they deserve to win the title.

Kohli’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed at least till April 15 and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.