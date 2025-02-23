Glenn Maxwell played a knock for the ages for Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. His innings gave the team the belief, using which they won the World Cup eventually. Maxwell has not been performing at the same level ever since and has also faced injury corners lately. He was also among considerations to lead the Australia team in the ICC Champions Trophy after Pat Cummins was ruled out of the competition. But the responsibility eventually went to Steve Smith. As Marcus Stoinis has now retired from ODIs, Maxwell has the responsibility to add the explosive power at the back end of the innings for Australia. He showed a glimpse of that in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against England. Which Team Josh Inglis Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Glenn Maxwell's cameo has made fans interested in his new IPL team as the IPL 2025 is nearing soon. Maxwell is not new to the IPL. He has been part of the IPL for more than a decade now. Starting with Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Maxwell has played for a long time with Kings XI Punjab. His game didn't remain the same in the later stages playing for KXIP and he was released. Maxwell joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru and had multiple stellar seasons there for four years before being released again in the mega auction pool ahead of the 2025 season. Fans eager to know which IPL franchise Maxwell will play for in IPL 2025 will get the entire information here. Which Team Ben Duckett Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise England Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Which Team Glenn Maxwell is Part of in IPL 2025?'

Glenn Maxwell is a player liked by Ricky Ponting. Ponting purchased him for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 mega auction and also signed him for franchises across the world when he coached them. Going with the same pattern, it was Punjab Kings again who bought Glenn Maxwell for 4.20 Crore INR after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings. Maxwell will feature for PBKS in the IPL 2025 alongside his Australian teammates Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett.

